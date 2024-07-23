Shiloh Jolie drops ‘Pitt’ from name, Brad Pitt disheartened

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially changed her name, dropping her father’s surname in what appears to be a personal decision of her own life experiences. Now known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, the 18-year-old’s name change was recently confirmed through a legal notice published in the Los Angeles Times.

Her attorney, Peter Levine, clarified that contrary to some reports, Shiloh did not place an advertisement but simply followed the legal procedure required in California for a name change notification. This decision, which coincided with her 18th birthday in May, represents a significant moment for Shiloh as she asserts her independence and personal identity.

According to sources close to the family, Brad Pitt, 60, got to know of Shiloh’s choice and reportedly saddened by it. An insider shared with People magazine that Pitt has always cherished his daughter deeply, expressing profound joy at her birth and his desire for a daughter. Despite the emotional impact, Pitt continues to navigate his relationship with his children after his separation from Jolie in 2019.

This shift in naming conventions isn’t unique to Shiloh within her family. Her older sister, Zahara, 19, notably excluded Pitt’s surname during her affiliation with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College last year. Similarly, their older brother Maddox, 22, has also chosen not to use “Pitt” on non-legal documents since 2021.

The Jolie-Pitt family, despite their public profile and past legal proceedings, remains committed to co-parenting their children. This includes Pax, 20, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who are now 16 years old.

As Shiloh navigates these personal decisions in the public eye, the family continues to evolve, reflecting the complexities and adjustments that come with growing up amidst fame and personal challenges.