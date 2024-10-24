‘Spider-Man 4’ filming begins next summer, confirms Tom Holland

Tom Holland fans have something to look forward to! The beloved actor recently shared some thrilling news about his return as Spider-Man. During his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Holland confirmed that the highly anticipated installment 4 of the Spider-Man franchise is officially happening, and filming will kick off next summer.

“I can’t wait,” Holland said enthusiastically on the show. “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go—we’re nearly there. Super exciting.”

This news is sure to delight Spider-Man fans who have been eagerly waiting for another adventure since 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. That movie brought an incredible surprise to the big screen, featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man alongside Holland. The cross-generational collaboration was one of the movie’s best-kept secrets, a challenge that Holland acknowledged during his conversation with Fallon.

Fallon playfully reminded Holland of how well he kept that secret during a previous visit to the show. “You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all,” Fallon joked. “But I will say, it was worth it.”

Holland agreed, calling the experience of working with Maguire and Garfield “the highlight of my career.” He shared a behind-the-scenes story of how the production team worked hard to maintain the surprise, even having Maguire and Garfield wear cloaks on set to avoid detection. “It was like something out of ‘Star Wars’,” Holland laughed.

But ‘Spider-man 4’ is not the only big project on Holland’s plate. He is also set to collaborate with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan for a new film. While the plot details remain a closely guarded secret, the movie is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Nolan, known for blockbusters like ‘Inception’ and ‘The Dark Knight’, wrote the screenplay and will direct the film. Universal Pictures will distribute the project, with Nolan’s production company, Syncopy, producing the movie alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.