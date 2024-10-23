Scarlett Johansson in talks for ‘The Girl in the Lake’

Scarlett Johansson is in talks to star in a new mystery thriller film, “The Girl in the Lake,” based on a novel by bestselling author Lauren Oliver.

The project, which has generated significant buzz, will also see Johansson stepping into a producer role alongside Scott Stuber. The news, first reported by ‘Deadline’, highlights Amazon MGM Studios’ recent acquisition of the film rights to Oliver’s latest work, an adult mystery thriller that marks her shift from young adult fiction to more mature themes.

Lauren Oliver, known for her previous works like ‘Panic’ and the ‘Delirium’ trilogy, will not only pen the script for the movie but also serve as an executive producer. This partnership between Oliver and Johansson brings together two highly successful women from different creative spheres. Johansson, celebrated for her acting and production talents, is in negotiations to play the film’s lead character, the titular “Girl in the Lake.”

The production team for the film boasts some impressive names. Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt are on board to produce, working alongside Johansson and Jonathan Lia through These Pictures, and Marc Resteghini from Jack Tar Pictures. With this powerhouse lineup, expectations for the film are already high.

For Oliver, the film represents an exciting shift. While she is known for her young adult novels, like ‘Before I Fall’, which was adapted into a movie in 2017, and ‘Panic’, which became an Amazon Studios series, ‘The Girl in the Lake’ is her first major foray into the adult thriller genre.

Scarlett Johansson, one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, continues to make waves both in front of and behind the camera. She has enjoyed a long and successful career since her debut in ‘North’ (1994), collecting numerous awards along the way, including a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award.

With nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards under her belt, Johansson remains a box-office powerhouse, with her films grossing over $15.4 billion globally. Time Magazine even named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021.

As anticipation builds, fans of both Johansson and Oliver will be eager to see how this mystery thriller unfolds.