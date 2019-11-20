Vikram Bhatt’s forthcoming film Hacked that was announced in March with TV actress Hina Khan has been wrapped up.

The thriller explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world.

The makers of the film throws the light on cyber crime and shows how putting out everything on social media can lead to various problems, reported IANS.

In the film, Hina Khan will be seen in a glamorous avatar as an editor of a fashion magazine in the film.

On Wednesday, Film critic and trade analyst took to his official Twitter handle to share the announcement. He posted a picture from the sets of Hacked. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Release date finalized… Vikram Bhatt’s next film – an edge of the seat thriller titled #Hacked – to release on 31 Jan 2020… Stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar… Produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt (sic).”

“Hacked is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today’s time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private,” said the filmmaker.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked is presented by Loneranger Productions and produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt. The film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. After giving hits like Kasoor, Ghulam, Raaz and Awara Pagal Deewana, the director, producer and screenwriter Vikram Bhatt started the trend of Horror films with his film 1920.

The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

On the work front, Hina has another film titled Lines for which she attended the Cannes Film Festival this year.