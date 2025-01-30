Hina Khan indulges in a lavish Bengali feast at Dibyendu and Richa Bhattacharya’s home

Dibyendu Bhattacharya and his wife, Richa Bhattacharya, recently hosted a cozy dinner for actress Hina Khan, offering her an unforgettable Bengali feast.

The gathering was a mix of delicious food, hearty conversation, and genuine warmth, making it a memorable evening for everyone involved.

The trio is also celebrating the success of their recent collaboration on the project ‘Griha Lakshmi’, which has been garnering praise.

Hina Khan took to social media to share snippets of the delightful evening with her followers. In a video, she gave a sneak peek into the beautifully set dinner table, adorned with classic Bengali dishes like beguni (fried eggplant), mustard fish, paneer, and fluffy steamed rice.

Hina couldn’t help but express her love for the meal, particularly the mustard fish, which she described as a true highlight. She captioned her post, “Mustard fish ufff… Bengali khaana. Uffff Kya khaana tha Debu Da… A memorable dinner night at @dibyenduofficial and @bhattacharya.richa place.”

Her posts also featured candid moments from the evening, with Hina sharing how much she appreciated the couple’s hospitality.

One photo, though slightly blurry, captured the essence of the night, and she playfully wrote, “Blurry but pure love.” In another picture, Hina added a lighthearted touch, joking, “What was the joke… Jaldi wapas bulaao aap donu…”

Dibyendu, who has been earning accolades for his role in ‘Griha Lakshmi’, is gearing up for a busy 2025 with several exciting projects lined up.

Hina, known for her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has been open about her personal journey, including her health struggles.

She revealed in 2024 that she was battling Stage-3 breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. Throughout her treatment, Hina has been supported by her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, who has stood by her side with unwavering support.