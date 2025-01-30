Shahid Kapoor shares heartfelt note ahead of Deva’s release: “Sab hai is Deva mein”

As the clock ticks down to the highly awaited release of ‘Deva’, Shahid Kapoor has shared a touching message on social media, reflecting on the journey that brought this action-packed film to life.

Ready to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, ‘Deva’ has already created a buzz, thanks to its gripping trailer and electrifying songs, particularly the crowd-pulling “Bhasad Macha.”

Advertisement

In his emotional post, Shahid credits the intense dedication and passion that went into portraying the character of Deva, a role he holds dear.

Advertisement

“One year of blood, sweat, and tears,” he writes. “2024 was all Deva! Mera dil, meri jaan, mera kaam, meri shiddat. Mera acting ke liye pyaar, meri audience ke liye mohabbat.” Kapoor continued, “Mera saalon ka experience, mera andar ka creative bachha, sab hai is Deva mein… Till today, he was mine. From tomorrow, he is yours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

‘Deva’ has captured the attention of audiences across India with its explosive trailer, and the music has only fueled the excitement. The track “Bhasad Macha” has become a fan favorite, leaving everyone hooked with its infectious beats.

Following the overwhelming response to the song, the audio of “Marzi Cha Maalik” was also released.

The cast’s recent promotional tour in Delhi only added to the fervor, with fans flocking to meet the stars and express their love for the movie.

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ promises to deliver an action-packed experience that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, this thrilling ride is expected to be a major hit, with Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde leading the charge.