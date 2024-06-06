Anil Kapoor to bring his ‘Jhakkas’ charm to ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

Anil Kapoor, the evergreen Bollywood actor known for his boundless energy and timeless appeal, is set to host the third season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. This exciting development promises to inject a fresh dose of charisma into the popular reality show.

Kapoor, famous for his iconic roles in films like ‘Mr. India’, expressed his enthusiasm about this new venture. “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say – jokingly – that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is – seriously – timeless,” Kapoor shared. He likened the experience to going back to school, embracing something new and thrilling.

With his characteristic zeal, Kapoor added, “I approach all my projects with sincerity and hard work, and I’ll bring that same energy, amplified, to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has everything – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can’t wait to bring my own flavor to it.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is ready to premiere on JioCinema starting June 21, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see Kapoor’s unique hosting style in action. The show, which initially premiered on Voot, saw filmmaker Karan Johar as its first host. Salman Khan hosted the second season. Kapoor’s entry as the new host is expected to bring a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the show.

In addition to his hosting duties, Anil Kapoor remains active on the acting front. He will soon appear in the upcoming action-drama film ‘Subedaar’. Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his work on ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Jalsa’, the film promises to be an intense narrative. Kapoor, along with Vikram Malhotra and Triveni, serves as a producer for this project.

‘Subedaar’ tells the story of Subedaar Arjun Singh, a man who once valiantly served his country but now faces the battles of civilian life. The official synopsis describes him grappling with a strained relationship with his daughter and navigating societal dysfunction. In this adrenaline-fueled drama, Singh must confront enemies within to protect his home and family.

With his upcoming projects both on television and the big screen, Anil Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and enthusiasm. Fans eagerly anticipate Anil Kapoor’s role as the new host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, promising a season full of excitement and his signature charm.