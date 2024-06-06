Anil Kapoor teases potential hosting gig on Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor, the evergreen Bollywood star, has set the internet abuzz with hints that he might be the new host for the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3. In true Kapoor style, the actor shared a cryptic yet exciting message on his social media, saying, “Suna hai Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka host bada good looking hai.” This playful post has left fans speculating and eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when JioCinema, the streaming platform for the show, posted a teaser on Instagram. The post featured an intriguing silhouette with the caption, “Tell us if you’ve ever seen such a ‘good looking’ silhouette host #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium.” This prompted a flurry of comments from fans guessing that Anil Kapoor would take over as the host, replacing Salman Khan.

The excitement around this announcement is palpable. The teaser, released by JioCinema’s official Instagram account, highlighted memorable moments from previous seasons, promising even more drama and entertainment in the upcoming edition. The promotional material, with captions like “Ye season hoga khaas, Ek Dum Jhakaas,” further hinted at Kapoor’s involvement, a nod to his iconic catchphrase.

Adding to the buzz, the speculation intensified back in April when Endemol Shine India, the production company behind Bigg Boss, shared a poster featuring Salman Khan. This led many to wonder if a major change was on the horizon for the show’s hosting duties.

Bigg Boss OTT, originally launched on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host, shifted gears in its second season by bringing in Salman Khan. With the third season now set to stream exclusively on JioCinema in June, fans are eager to see if Anil Kapoor will indeed be stepping into the host’s shoes.

In addition to his potential new role on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor is also busy with his acting career. He will appear in the upcoming action-drama film ‘Subedaar,’ directed by Suresh Triveni. The film, co-produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Kapoor himself, tells the story of Subedaar Arjun Singh, a man who battles societal challenges and personal struggles after serving his country.