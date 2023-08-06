Heartwarming tale of ‘Kaifi aur Main’, portrayed by Shabana Azmi and Kanwaljit Singh

The play “Kaifi aur Main”, which was a part of the Delhi Theatre Festival, narrates a heartwarming love story that revolves around the deep connection between two individuals who have experienced love at first sight. This narrative delves into the lives of the distinguished poet Kaifi Azam and his wife, Shaukat Kaifi, and unveils how Shaukat’s affection was ignited by Kaifi’s profound verses and poetic prowess.

Their journey began at a mushaira where Shaukat first encountered Kaifi, prompting her father to go to Bombay to observe his modest yet love-filled life. Shaukat’s feelings grew stronger as she saw Kaifi’s modest living conditions contrasted with his boundless love. Despite skepticism from many, Shaukat and Kaifi’s marriage received her father’s blessing and lasted 55 years, defying all odds.

The show seamlessly integrates dialogues from Kaifi Azmi’s literary works and interviews.

Advertisement

Shabana Azmi’s portrayal is uniquely authentic, as she witnessed her parents’ love firsthand, embodying Shaukat’s emotions. Kanwaljit Singh aptly captures Kaifi’s transformative journey from a young man with little to becoming a distinguished poet encompassing all the challenges he faced along the way.

The story comes alive through Shabana Azmi’s eloquent dialogue as Shaukat, and Kanwaljit Singh’s skillful portrayal of Kaifi’s feelings. Jaswinder Singh’s emotive ghazal performance elevates the presentation, creating a rich and immersive experience for the audience.

The viewers applauded, laughed, and were mesmerized by the narrative, sensing the profound affection between the pair.