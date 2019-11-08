The makers of Yeh Saali Aashiqui unveiled a first romantic track from the film’s album starring Shivaleeka Oberoi and Vardhan Puri. Titled “Hawaa Banke”, the track has been sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Hitesh Modak.

Shivaleeka shared the track on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “First touch First smile First love To this priceless feeling, #HawaaBanke, out now!”

The song traces the leading pair’s budding college love and the chemistry between them. The landscape changes from classrooms to beautiful mountains and lakes as the level of romance progresses.

Earlier, the makers had launched the trailer of Yeh Saali Aashiqui which created much buzz among audiences.

Many have been appreciating the intriguing trailer that unrolls like a whodunnit with ample drama and romance.

Somewhere between a love triangle becoming messy and bloody, Yeh Saali Aashiqui promises to be an engaging film for the audiences.

Vardhan Puri is Amrish Puri’s grandson and will be making his debut in the film alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi who has earlier worked in the capacity of an AD on films like Kick and Housefull 3.

Directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Pen India Limited and Amrish Puri Films, Yeh Saali Aashiqui is slated to release on 22 November 2019.