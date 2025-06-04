Raza Murad pays tribute to Amrish Puri: “The giant of an actor…”

Veteran actor Raza Murad recently took to social media to pay tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable icons — Amrish Puri.

Revisiting memories from the sets of ‘Jaadugar’ (1989), Murad shared a moving post along with a nostalgic photograph featuring the late actor, recalling the magic they created on screen together.

Advertisement

The photo, a still from ‘Jaadugar’, shows Puri and Murad in full costume — a throwback not just to a film, but to an era of powerhouse performances and unforgettable characters.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raza Murad (@razamurad1950)

Murad, known for his roles in films like ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, used the moment to reflect on his deep admiration and respect for Puri’s unmatched talent.

“Amrish ji wasn’t just a co-star — he was an experience,” Murad wrote. “His baritone voice, commanding screen presence, and complete dedication to his craft made him one of the most respected actors of our time.”

The actor went on to recall that they had worked together in about 21 films, cherishing the bond they shared both on and off screen. Calling Puri’s passing “an irreparable loss to the nation,” Murad emphasized that his legacy continues to resonate with millions. “No one can ever truly fill the void he left behind,” he added.

In ‘Jaadugar’, a fantasy comedy directed by Prakash Mehra, Amrish Puri played the spiritually manipulative Mahaprabhu Jagatsagar Chintamani, while Amitabh Bachchan took on the quirky magician Goga. Murad played Rajbharti, a role that added to the film’s layered ensemble.

The 1989 film is especially significant as it marked the eighth and final collaboration between director Mehra and Amitabh Bachchan — a partnership that gave Bollywood some of its most iconic films.

Though ‘Jaadugar’ received mixed reviews at the time of its release, it has grown into a cult favorite for fans who appreciate its satirical take on blind faith and superstition, bolstered by the strong performances of its cast.