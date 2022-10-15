‘Harry Potter’ Family Pays Tribute To Their Beloved ‘Hagrid’

The actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Harry Potter’s most beloved character ‘Hagrid’ passes away at the age of 72 on October 14. The Harry Potter family paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane on social media.

The protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, wrote a heartfelt note and paid tribute to his ‘Hagrid’ with a few adorable pictures of them. He also shared a reel completely dedicated to Robbie Coltrane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340)

Actress Emma Watson, who played the role of ‘Hermione Granger’ poured her heart out at the loss of Robbie Coltrane on her Instagram story.

Actor Tom Felton shared her fondest memory from the shooting of ‘Harry Potter’ with Robbie Coltrane and shared an adorable picture with the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

The author of the fantasy book, J.K Rowling took it to her Twitter to pay condolences to Robbie Coltrane’s family.