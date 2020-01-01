What could be a more romantic place than Italy to bid 2019 adieu. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed New year 2020 through a very romantic gesture from Rome, Italy.

The Bollywood couple is one of the most loved couples of the film industry.

Sonam Kapoor shared a boomerang video with husband Anand Ahuja along with a post that spoke about what the last 10 years of her life’s journey has been about.

“This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices , ” Sonam shared.

She also wrote about how fashion and films became an integral part of her life.

“But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way!” she added.

Calling Anand Ahuja her “soulmate”, her boomerang video showed the couple kissing each other and welcoming new year.

Sonam got a National Award for her work in Neerja and has been acclaimed for films like Pad Man, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga among others.

She has worked with her sister Rhea Kapoor in films like Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat and Aisha.