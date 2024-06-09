“Happy moment for all of us”: Hema Malini arrives for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the city buzzed with excitement, people from all walks of life started pouring in to witness this historic event.

Dressed in a printed green saree, Hema Malini spoke to ANI before heading to the ceremony.

Expressing her excitement, she said, “It is a happy moment for all of us that Narendra Modi is going to take oath for the third time as PM. Whatever work is left, we will definitely complete it in the third term.”

Hema Malini won the Mathura constituency for the third time in a row. She defeated Congress’ Mukesh Dhangar by a huge margin of 2,93,407 votes.

Malini (75) garnered 5,10,064 votes. While Congress candidate Dhangar and BSP candidate Suresh Singh received 2,16,657 and 1,88,417 votes respectively.

Hema Malini also won the seat in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term today. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

Notably, PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and state heads of neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.