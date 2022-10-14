Happy Birthday Zoya Akhtar: Here are some ‘ahead of the curve’ content of Zoya

Writer director and the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is celebrating her birthday today and she has introduced some really amazing cinematic wonders, that has given us an idea of her brilliance as a filmmaker of the modern world.

The director is best known for giving some of the best unconventional gems to Bollywood whether it’s Luck by Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do, or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The interesting slate of her films and web shows proves the vision that she carries with herself as a filmmaker while delivering exciting content that is ahead of the curve of the current generation yet maintains a universal appeal.

The kind of entertainment that Zoya has introduced to the Indian audience speaks about her extraordinary creative mindset that is equal to International standards.

As Zoya Akhtar turns in an year older today, let us look at the vibrant filmography that has introduced us to the cinematic wonders she has created.

1.Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

With ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, director Zoya Akhtar truly touched the deeply dug emotions of the generation while giving them a fresh perspective with new age content of the film. Bringing the talented star cast of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, Zoya became an icon for urban audiences.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, written by Zoya and Reema Kagti- Dil Dhadakne Do was a hit at the box office. Bringing a modern family drama, Zoya brought an interesting story of family emotions with a touch of a modern approach to it. Starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar in the lead, the film was extremely relatable to the family audience and the youths of the nation.

3. Gully Boy

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, written by Zoya and Reema Kagti- Gully Boy showcased on of a kind story of a rapper to the Indian audience which was never explored before. Bringing an amazing musical wonder, Zoya explored the underground gully rap culture which brought the audience close to a whole new and different kind of modern music. The interesting musical saga that starred strong actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

4. Made in Heaven

With Made in Heaven, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti truly went on to capture the eyeballs of the urban masses with one of a kind web series, Made In Heaven which spoke volumes about different aspects of relationships set in modern India. With the web series, the filmmaker also introduced the world to the talented Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala playing the lead in the series.

Having seen interesting stories coming from the talented filmmaker, the audience has always showered their love on Zoya’s cinematic wonders while she is all set to bring some more interesting stories with Archies and Dahaad.

While wishing her the best on her 50th birthday, we as an audience always look forward to the interesting content she will be bringing in the future.