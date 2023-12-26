Manoj Bajpayee and daughter Ava did not like ‘The Archies’

Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about his candid reaction to Zoya Akhtar’s film, The Archies, expressing that neither he nor his daughter, Ava, found themselves enamored by the cinematic experience. In a recent interview, Bajpayee shared his unfiltered thoughts on the movie, shedding light on a rather unexpected revelation.

During the interview, the actor disclosed that after investing 50 minutes into The Archies, he turned to his daughter, expressing his dissatisfaction with the film. To his surprise, Ava echoed his sentiments, revealing that she, too, did not share a fondness for the cinematic creation. Bajpayee reminisced about his own formative years, emphasizing that The Archies were not a significant part of his upbringing. Instead, his childhood was marked by the likes of Motu Patlu and Ram Balram, with only a faint recollection of delving into a single Archies book.

While watching The Archies with his daughter, Bajpayee took the opportunity to impart some cultural influence, suggesting that she should converse in Hindi akin to the characters in the film. However, this well-intentioned advice met disapproval, as Ava scolded her father for interrupting her viewing experience. In an unexpected turn, she rebuked Bajpayee, accusing him of neglecting family time.

The actor humorously recounted Ava’s retort, stating, “She said, ‘You are not giving family time, papa.’ Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return.” It appears that the tables turned, with Bajpayee finding himself on the receiving end of a lecture from his discerning daughter.

On a professional note, Manoj Bajpayee’s most recent appearance was in the film Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija, which hit the screens on December 8. As the actor continues to make waves in the film industry, his personal anecdotes and interactions with family add a touch of relatability to his public persona.