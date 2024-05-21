Gujarati film ‘Harna’ steals the spotlight at Cannes 2024

The glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival just got a dash of Gujarati flavor with the unveiling of the trailer of the much-anticipated Gujarati feature film ‘Harna’. Amidst the bustling atmosphere of the 77th edition of the festival, the trailer of ‘Harna’ made its grand debut, captivating audiences with its promise of cinematic brilliance.

Among the esteemed attendees was Taha Shah Badussha, known for his role in ‘Heeramandi’, who graced the launch at the Bharat Pavilion with his presence. The film boasts a stellar cast including the talented Pratik Gandhi and the charismatic Brinda Trivedi, as revealed on the official Instagram account of the National Film Development Corporation.

But ‘Harna’ wasn’t the only star of the show. The trailer and poster of another film, ‘Paro’, also garnered attention as they were unveiled alongside ‘Harna’ at the Bharat Pavilion, adding to the excitement and anticipation swirling around the festival.

Get a glimpse of trailer launch of Gujarati feature film ‘Harna’ along with the trailer and poster launch of ‘’Paro’’ at the #BharatPavilion, Cannes 2024!#Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/Su7EzAqE0c — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 21, 2024

In a celebration of Indian culture, cuisine, and cinema, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the inaugural Bharat Parva. This enchanting evening, held against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera, enchanted Cannes delegates with mesmerizing performances and a delectable fusion of flavors from India.

Over 250 delegates from around the globe gathered to revel in the rich tapestry of Indian culture showcased at the event. The festivities also included the unveiling of posters for the upcoming 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), adding to the excitement of the evening.

The inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion on May 15 marked a significant moment, with esteemed guests including Tholoana Rose Ncheke, Chairperson of the National Film and Video Foundation (South Africa), and filmmaker Richie Mehta gracing the occasion. Organized by the National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the Bharat Pavilion serves as a testament to India’s commitment to showcasing its cinematic heritage and fostering international collaborations.

As the Cannes Film Market buzzes with activity, India stands proudly represented by various states and union territories, including Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. With ‘Harna’ leading the charge, Indian cinema continues to captivate audiences on the global stage, reaffirming its position as a powerhouse of creativity and talent.