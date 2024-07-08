Fakt Purusho Maate: Amitabh Bachchan shines in poster of new Gujarati film

Iconic Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is all set to grace the silver screen once again, this time in a pivotal role in the upcoming Gujarati film ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’, which serves as a sequel to the acclaimed ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’.

The excitement around the film heightened with the release of its first poster on social media platforms this past Sunday. In ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’, Bachchan takes on the role of God, a theme he previously explored in ‘God Tussi Great Ho’ back in 2008.

Produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, the film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. It promises to delve deep into themes of gender equality and intergenerational conflicts, continuing the narrative journey initiated by director Jay Bodas.

Producer Anand Pandit expressed his delight in collaborating with Bachchan once again, praising the actor’s unmatched dedication and professionalism. “Mr. Bachchan’s presence on set on June 6 left everyone in awe with his energy and larger-than-life aura,” Pandit shared, highlighting Bachchan’s integral role in both films of the franchise.

Vaishal Shah echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Bachchan’s central contribution to the storyline of ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’. “His enduring stardom and ability to connect across generations make him a legend,” Shah remarked.

Directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, and Darshan Jariwala. Together, they aim to weave a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences, blending talent with storytelling prowess unique to Gujarati cinema.

With its release strategically planned around India’s Independence Day, ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’ aims not only to entertain but also to provoke thought and discussion on contemporary issues.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await to see Bachchan’s portrayal and the film’s exploration of profound themes within the vibrant tapestry of Gujarati cinema.