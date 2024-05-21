Sonam Kapoor praises Nancy Tyagi’s Cannes fashion triumph

In a recent Instagram Story, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor hailed influencer Nancy Tyagi’s latest fashion statement at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Known for her own iconic Cannes appearances, Sonam shared a reel of Nancy’s elegant saree look, calling it the “Best outfit in Cannes.”

Nancy Tyagi, who has been turning heads at Cannes this year, posted a reel on Instagram showcasing her second outfit for the festival. This particular ensemble, a beautifully embroidered saree, was entirely designed and crafted by Nancy herself. In her post, she detailed the meticulous process behind the creation, highlighting the intricate hand embroidery that made the saree a standout piece.

Sonam Kapoor, clearly impressed, didn’t stop at mere compliments. She went a step further, making a special request to Nancy via her Instagram Story: “Make me something @nancytyagi__.” This gesture not only acknowledges Nancy’s talent but also places her on a platform where her designs might soon be seen on one of Bollywood’s biggest fashion icons.

See Nancy’s outfit:

Nancy’s first Cannes look, a self-designed pink gown, had already garnered widespread acclaim. With her second look, the saree, she continues to solidify her reputation as a rising star in the fashion world.

But Nancy isn’t the only one making waves at Cannes this year. Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled on the red carpet in a shimmering gown, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Other Indian celebrities gracing the festival include Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Rai, who is a regular at Cannes. Aditi Rao Hydari is also among the notable Indian attendees.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which concludes on May 25, has seen a significant Indian presence, both on the red carpet and in the events surrounding the festival. As the festival comes to a close, the impact of these fashion statements will linger, influencing trends and setting new benchmarks for style and elegance.

Nancy Tyagi’s journey and her creations reflect a blend of tradition and modernity, earning her a well-deserved spot in the international fashion scene. With endorsements from figures like Sonam Kapoor, her designs are poised to reach even greater heights, potentially becoming a staple for fashion aficionados globally. As the world watches, Nancy Tyagi’s star continues to rise, one beautifully crafted outfit at a time.