Gufi Paintal aka Shakuni Mama’s top Bollywood films

Gufi Paintal (Sarabjeet Singh Paintal) was born in a Sikh family on 4 October 1944. He was a veteran actor best known for his role as “Shakuni mama” in the popular television show “Mahabharat.”The actor was the older brother of popular comic and character actor Paintal.

Gufi Paintal’s career

Gufi Paintal was appeared in some notable Bollywood movies in 1980s, as well as television serials and plays.

His most well-known role, which he acknowledged as his best role, is that of Mama (Maternal Uncle) Shakuni in the Mahabharat adaptation by B.R. Chopra and his son Ravi Chopra. In fact, Paintal presented a political discussion show on the news channel Sahara Samay in the role of Shakuni because he is so closely associated with his Shakuni persona in India.

Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a recent film by Paintal, tells the story of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a 16th-century devotee of Krishna who is regarded by Gaudiya Vaishnavism as an incarnation of the god.

The films he has done: