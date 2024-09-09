Giuseppe Tornatore, Oscar-winning director to attend Italian Cinema Festival in Mumbai

Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore is making his debut trip to India, marking a significant cultural event. Tornatore’s visit is part of a special collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai. The initiative centers around “Cinema Italian Style,” a festival celebrating Italian cinematic heritage, which will run from September 27 to 29 at Regal Cinema in Mumbai.

In a recent statement, Tornatore expressed his excitement about the visit, saying, “I am happy to be coming to India for the first time. I have long admired the Film Heritage Foundation’s exceptional work in preserving and restoring India’s rich film legacy.” Tornatore is particularly pleased that his own films will be featured alongside works by iconic Italian directors such as Vittorio de Sica, Luchino Visconti, Federico Fellini, and Sergio Leone.

The festival promises a star-studded program. As part of the inaugural event, Tornatore will present the Film Heritage Foundation’s second Lifetime Achievement Award for Cinema Projection. He will also engage with the audience through an interactive masterclass aimed at aspiring filmmakers and a fireside chat designed for film enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Advertisement

A highlight of the festival will be a mini retrospective of Tornatore’s acclaimed work. Attendees can look forward to screenings of some of his most beloved films, including “Cinema Paradiso” (1988), “Malèna” (2000), and “The Best Offer” (2013). The screening will take place in restored versions.

The festival’s program extends beyond Tornatore’s films, featuring a selection of restored classics from other legendary Italian directors. Among these are Luchino Visconti’s “Senso” (1954), Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” (1960), Vittorio de Sica’s “Marriage Italian Style” (1964), and Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon A Time in America” (1984). This curated selection offers a comprehensive look at Italian cinema’s golden era.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, filmmaker and director of the Film Heritage Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about Tornatore’s visit. “We are happy to have Giuseppe Tornatore, a giant of Italian cinema, come to Mumbai in support of film preservation,” he said. Dungarpur also highlighted that Tornatore will present a 4K restoration of “Cinema Paradiso,” reflecting the festival’s commitment to celebrating and maintaining cinematic masterpieces.

Francesca Amendola, Director of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai, praised the collaboration between the Istituto and the Film Heritage Foundation. “Thanks to our valuable partnership, the stars of great Italian cinema will shine brightly over Mumbai during this exceptional three-day event,” she said.

The festival not only honors the rich tradition of Italian cinema but also reinforces the global importance of preserving film history. Through Tornatore’s visit and the showcasing of these classic films, the event promises to be a memorable celebration of cinematic artistry and heritage.