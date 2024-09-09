Jamie Lee Curtis wins Outstanding Guest Actress at Creative Arts Emmys

On Sunday night, Jamie Lee Curtis added another accolade to her illustrious career, winning the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series award at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys. Curtis earned this prestigious honor for her memorable portrayal of Donna Berzatto in the critically acclaimed show ‘The Bear’.

Curtis, a veteran actress renowned for her diverse roles over the decades, stood out among a formidable group of nominees. The competition included Olivia Colman from ‘The Bear’, Kaitlin Olson from ‘Hacks’, Da’Vine Joy Randolph from ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig from ‘Saturday Night Live’. Despite the stiff competition, Curtis’s performance was recognized as the best in the category.

During her acceptance speech, Curtis reflected on the journey that led to this moment. “You know, there’s a saying, ‘Hurt people, hurt people,’ but I also think you can add to that and say, ‘Helped people help people,'” Curtis told the audience. She praised ‘The Bear’ for embodying this sentiment and acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the show. “It’s astonishing that I got this opportunity at this point in my life,” she said, emphasizing the significance of the cast and crew’s contributions to what she described as a “beautiful piece of television.”

In a heartfelt moment, Jamie Lee Curtis continued to express her gratitude in the press room. She noted how fortunate she felt, especially reflecting on her career’s trajectory. With a touch of humor, she reminisced about her earlier work, including her well-known Activia yogurt commercials, contrasting it with the depth and complexity of her recent roles. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Curtis declared. “I’ve been an actor since I was 19. I’m 65 now. I’ve sold yogurt that makes you… you know. And I never thought I’d get to work at this level of depth and intelligence. These past few years have been the thrill of my creative life.”

Curtis also spoke about the challenges and persistence required in the acting industry, noting that despite facing frequent rejection, her dedication and love for the craft have propelled her forward. “To be 65 years old and have this happen is extraordinary,” she remarked, underscoring the perseverance needed to thrive in her field.