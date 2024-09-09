Tamil Nadu Actors’ Body takes stance against sexual harassment

In a decisive move against sexual harassment in the Tamil film industry, the Nadigar Sangam—Kollywood’s prominent actors’ association—has vowed to implement stringent measures to address complaints of abuse. The resolution was passed during the 68th General Council meeting held at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai on Sunday, marking a significant shift in how such issues will be handled within the industry.

The meeting saw robust participation from union members, including high-profile figures like Vishal, the association’s president, and Nassar, its treasurer. Their presence underscored the gravity with which the association is approaching the issue of sexual misconduct.

Vishal, who also serves as the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam, emphasized the association’s commitment to taking “strict action” upon receiving complaints. “We have already established a dedicated commission within Nadigar Sangam to handle such cases. The action will be rigorous, regardless of anyone’s involvement,” Vishal told ANI, underlining the association’s zero-tolerance policy.

Nassar, echoing Vishal’s sentiments, assured that they will take the matter with utmost seriousness. “We have set up a committee specifically to address these issues. Our aim is to assure women that there is a reliable mechanism in place to listen to and address their concerns,” he explained.

This initiative by Nadigar Sangam comes in response to a wave of allegations across the Indian film industry, particularly highlighted by a recent report in the Malayalam film sector. The Justice Hema Committee’s 235-page report revealed disturbing levels of harassment and exploitation within the industry, dominated by a small group of influential male figures.

The Kerala government’s report, compiled by a three-member panel led by a former High Court judge, disclosed the pervasive control exerted by a handful of male producers, directors, and actors. Despite the report being final in December 2019, they made it public recently.

In light of these revelations, the Kerala government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The fallout from these revelations has already been notable. Mohanlal resigned as President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), and several other key leaders within AMMA have stepped down as well.