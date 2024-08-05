‘Girls’ generation’, K-pop group, marks 17 years with reunion

K-pop enthusiasts are traveling down memory lane as the globally renowned K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation celebrates 17 years since their debut in style. On August 5, the members took over social media, sharing a large collection of snapshots from the celebration as they reunited to mark the milestone. Over the years, the group has carved out a niche for themselves despite some early challenges, becoming one of the most famous K-pop girl groups. Also known as SNSD, the beloved South Korean girl band was formed by SM Entertainment and comprises eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

Sharing several photographs and videos from their fun reunion, the members look absolutely adorable in their coordinated white ensembles. YoonA captioned her social media post, “Girls’ Generation 17th Debut Anniversary,” while Tiffany kept it simple with, “seventeen.”

Since Sunny couldn’t attend the festivities, her bandmates slyly edited her into their group photo, adding a humorous touch to their meet-up. Seohyun acknowledged their editing skills with a humorous caption, “Please be understanding of the inept editing, hehe. Soonkyu [Sunny’s given name] unnie is always with us in our hearts.”

Bandmate Sooyoung posted, “Happy Birthday, Fani & Girls’ Generation & SONE [Girls’ Generation’s fan club],” and wittily added, “Seohyun has decided to use informal speech with me starting today.” She concluded her note with warmth, writing, “Soonkyu, I miss you.”

Meanwhile, Hyoyeon expressed her gratitude towards her bandmates, writing, “Thank you to SONE for always being together with us,” while Yuri shared, “17th-anniversary self-celebration. Happy Anniversary, Girls’ Generation and SONE.” Taeyeon, YoonA, Yuri, and Hyoyeon also recorded some fun and charming videos of the celebration, teasing the fandom.

Girls’ Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, as a nine-member group, with Jessica departing in September 2014. Emerging as one of South Korea’s most influential and successful K-pop acts, the girl group has garnered numerous accolades and earned the title of ‘The Nation’s Girl Group’ in their home country.

Known for their signature electropop and bubblegum pop styles, Girls’ Generation’s music has always demonstrated genre versatility, including hip-hop, R&B, and EDM. Among their numerous achievements, in 2017, Billboard recognized them as the Top K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade. Additionally, they made history as the first Asian girl group to have five music videos surpass 100 million views on YouTube, including the hit tracks ‘Gee,’ which pivoted their career, ‘I Got a Boy,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Mr. Taxi,’ and ‘Oh!’