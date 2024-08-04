BLACKPINK star Jennie secures trademark for ‘Jennie Ruby Jane’ in South Korea

After a long wait, the girl group BLACKPINK idol Jennie has finally acquired the trademark to the name ‘Jennie Ruby Jane’ in South Korea. The K-pop idol had applied for the trademark back in January 2023 at the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and the process has been completed following the organisation’s review and a two-month-long public opposition.

On August 2, Korean news outlet Star News revealed that the global K-pop sensation, Jennie had acquired the trademark for her English name Jennie Ruby Jane. Elaborating on the process that took more than a year, they revealed that the BLACKPINK member is now the official and legal owner of the Jennie Ruby Jane trademark.

For the unaware, the singer’s Korean name and birth name is Kim Jennie, which is also her legal name, which the rapper had previously revealed on a variety show. However, while she was studying in New Zealand, she took on her current English name, Jennie Ruby Jane.

Advertisement

Further, the BLACKPINK sensation also chose to use her English name instead of the stage name Jennie when she made her acting debut with the HBO series ‘The Idol’ starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, in June 2023. Additionally, the songstress’ Instagram and YouTube handles feature the name Jennie Ruby Jane. Previously in April, reports surfaced claiming that Jennie has also filed for the name’s trademark in the United States.

On the professional front, in December 2024, after the expiration of the members’ individual contracts with YG Entertainment, Jennie launched her solo agency ODD ATELIER (OA). Her forthcoming music will mark her first release under this label. Previously, Jennie had sent the BLINKS (the BLACKPINK fandom) into a frenzy as she teased her first solo album release during her 2024 Met Gala appearance.

With the update that the K-pop idol has trademarked her English, name the BLACKPINK fandom awaits to find out if she will release her upcoming album under the trademarked name.