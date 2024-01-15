Gippy Grewal unveils ‘Ardaas sarbat de bhale di’

The Punjabi sensation, Gippy Grewal, is extending the ‘Ardaas’ franchise with the eagerly anticipated third installment, ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.’

The film features Gippy Grewal in the lead, alongside Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Guggi, and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. Produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija, the announcement was made through an official statement.

Expressing his sentiments about the third part, Gippy shared, “Ardaas holds a special place in my heart as it marked my directorial debut. The audience has showered the franchise with love, and I feel a heightened responsibility to deliver a film that entertains and resonates with them. It’s more than just a film for me; it’s an emotion. I am happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios for this project.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios, added, “After our successful collaboration on ‘Carry On Jattiye,’ this marks our second venture with Gippy Grewal. He is a remarkable actor, producer, and director, playing a pivotal role in promoting quality content and elevating Punjabi cinema globally. Working with him was a delightful experience, and ‘Ardaas 3,’ being his directorial, makes it even more special.”

Following the thematic essence of its predecessors, ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ is ready to be a socially relevant family drama.

In the midst of these developments, Gippy is gearing up for the release of ‘Warning 2,’ scheduled to hit theaters on February 2. Additionally, he has ‘Carry On Jattiye’ in the pipeline, co-starring Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, and Sargun Mehta. (ANI)