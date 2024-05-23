‘Ghar More Pardesiya’: The Academy honors Alia Bhatt’s performance

The Academy, known for celebrating excellence in cinema, recently stirred up a wave of nostalgia by spotlighting Alia Bhatt’s graceful performance in the song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ from the 2019 film ‘Kalank’. Despite the film’s lukewarm reception at the box office, this particular song struck a chord with audiences for its mesmerizing music and Alia’s impeccable dancing prowess.

In a recent Instagram post, The Academy shared a snippet of Alia’s enchanting performance, showcasing the global allure of Indian cinema and music. The caption detailed the credits of the song, acknowledging the efforts of composer Pritam Chakraborty and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The post garnered attention from various quarters, including Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’, who lauded the moment as “iconic”. Alia herself expressed her gratitude by sharing The Academy’s post on her Instagram Story, adorned with red heart and sun emojis.

What makes this recognition even more special is that ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ marks the second song featuring the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal to be acknowledged by The Academy. Earlier, her rendition of ‘Deewani Mastani’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ received similar accolades, showcasing the universal appeal of her vocals.

Fans of Shreya Ghoshal rejoiced at this acknowledgment, emphasizing the transcendent quality of her voice that knows no borders. Some even speculated that The Academy might be a fan of her unparalleled talent.

‘Kalank’, directed by Abhishek Varman, boasted an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha. Despite the star-studded lineup and grand promotions, the film failed to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Nevertheless, the resurgence of ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ on The Academy’s platform serves as a reminder of the enduring power of music and cinema to captivate hearts across the globe, transcending the boundaries of language and culture.