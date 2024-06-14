Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra’ release shifted to avoid clash with ‘Devara’

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina of ‘Archies’ fame have stirred high anticipation with their upcoming release, ‘Jigra’, slated initially for September 27. However, to avoid a clash with Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’, the release has been rescheduled to October 11.

The decision to postpone ‘Jigra’ was promptly announced following the alteration in the release date of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara Part 1’. Originally set for September 27, ‘Devara’ now avoids a theatrical face-off with Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’.

Both Bhatt and Raina took to Instagram to reveal the new release date, with producer Karan Johar also sharing the news enthusiastically. Bhatt captioned her post with, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies,” while Johar expressed, “Courage comes to play when one of your own is at risk. Starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina – #Jigra arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024.”

Raina’s announcement sparked excitement among fans, especially as rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor showed her support with a spirited “WOOOOOOOO” in the comment section. Both Kapoor and Raina had debuted in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies’, later featuring together in an ad for a dating website, much to the delight of their fans.

‘Jigra’ was initially unveiled in September the previous year, with the announcement video hinting at a tale of sisterly devotion and protection. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Bhatt reflected on her journey from acting in a Dharma production to producing a film with them, expressing eagerness to share more about the project as it progresses.

On the professional front, Bhatt’s last appearance was in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ alongside Ranveer Singh. She is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’, with ‘Jigra’ marking her return to Hindi action after her role in the Hollywood action flick, ‘Heart of Stone’, alongside Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, Raina, after his debut in ‘Archies’, gears up for his second project with ‘Jigra’.