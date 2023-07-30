Elvish Yadav net worth, educational qualification, family, girlfriend

Elvish Yadav, a popular Indian YouTuber and social media influencer, embarked on his YouTube journey in 2016, becoming widely known for his desi Haryanvi style. He has garnered immense popularity on YouTube and various social media platforms. Through his YouTube channel, he has gained tremendous fame, uploading entertaining and humorous videos that resonate with his audience.

Besides his main YouTube channel, Elvish also manages another channel called “Elvish Yadav Blocks.” He gained initial fame due to a TikTok vs. YouTube controversy and was later joined by the renowned Indian YouTuber CarryMinati. In this article, we will delve into the life of Elvish Yadav, shedding light on his net worth, educational qualifications, family, and girlfriend.

Family:

– Father: Ram Avtar Yadav

– Mother: Sushma Yadav

– Sister: Komal Yadav

Early Life:

Elvish Yadav was born on 14th September 1997 in Gurugram, Haryana. He shares a close bond with his family and friends, making his home a thriving hub of joy and laughter. Details about his early years are scarce, but Elvish was known for his mischievous nature and humorous antics among his school and college friends.

Education:

Elvish Yadav was an outstanding and intelligent student during his academic years. He achieved 94% marks in his senior secondary examination. He completed his schooling from Amit International School in Gurugram and pursued his graduation from Hansraj College, where he obtained a degree in Commerce.

Career:

Initially, Elvish had dreams of pursuing a government job, but gradually, his interest shifted towards YouTube and videos. Encouraged by his friends, he uploaded his first comedy video on Facebook, which went viral and gained immense popularity. In 2016, he officially started his YouTube career with his debut video “How Voice Tech Selfie.” Since then, he has amassed over 10 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and over 4.71 million subscribers on his second channel, “Elvish Yadav Blocks.”

Girlfriend/Wife:

Elvish Yadav is currently not married. However, according to reports he is in a relationship with Keerti Mehra, who is also a YouTuber and content creator. Keerti is actively involved in creating online content and occasionally collaborates with Elvish in his videos

Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Elvish Yadav’s online fame and entertaining videos landed him a spot as a wild card contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. With his unique style and captivating personality, he is sure to keep the audience entertained and engaged during the show.

Net Worth:

Elvish Yadav’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.50 million. His primary sources of income come from his YouTube channels, “System Cloting” and “Elgrow.” Additionally, he collaborates with various companies for advertisements in his YouTube videos, further adding to his overall net worth.