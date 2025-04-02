Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ accused of plagiarising Arabic film ‘Burqa City’; internet reacts

Kiran Rao’s acclaimed slice-of-life film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is facing plagiarism accusations. A social media user posted the clip of an Arabic short film, ‘Burqa City’ directed by French filmmaker Fabrice Bracq. Since the clip started going viral, netizens can’t help but note the uncanny similarities between the films. This has disappointed and enraged several fans as the film received widespread acclaim. Notably, since the title was India’s official entry to the Oscars, the possibility of plagiarism has contributed towards the disappointment.

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ focused on the lives of two wives. They get separated from their husbands after an accidental swap occurs at the train station due to their veils covering their faces. The story focuses on how the women grapple with the circumstances and learn to depend on themselves. They embarked on the quest to find themselves and what they seek, be it reunion, or independence.

Taking to X, a user shared a clip of ‘Burqa City’. The user wrote, “Kiran Rao’s Lapata Ladies, India’s official entry to the Oscars and projected as an original work, actually seems heavily inspired by a 2019 short film titled Burqa City.” In the short film, a man realises that his burqa-clad wife is someone else, revealing a case of mistaken identity. Moreover, it has a scene where the police officer is in splits after hearing about the case. The man shows the officer his wife’s photo in which a burqa overs her face- elevating the satire. Notably, Ravi Kishan’s scene as a police officer is identical to the one in the short film. The Arabic title focused on how women are generalised by patriarchy and devoid of any unique identity of their own.

Since the clip went viral, several users took to social media. They are penning their disappointment and questioning the makers of ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ A user wrote, “So what will you call it? Inspiration or Copy?” Another user wrote, “There is nothing Original about Bollywood anymore. All inspiration comes from wine-filled-movie-nights-parties. If you know, you know!”. A user also penned, “It screams duplicity and sad to see copied/ inspired work like Laapataa Ladies presented as original for the Oscars. They also conveniently shifted from a Muslim to Hindu context in India just to fit a narrative feels disingenuous and unfair.”



Meanwhile, a user penned, “It’s intriguing that Lapata Ladies has drawn comparisons to Burqa City given the striking similarities in themes and narrative structure. If Rao’s film indeed mirrors key aspects of Burqa City, it raises valid questions about originality and the fine line between inspiration and imitation. While it’s possible that Rao took inspiration from the short film, the core message about patriarchy, societal norms, and the loss of identity is universal and worth exploring. However, recognizing the source of inspiration is essential, especially when it comes to international recognition like the Oscars.”

Moreover, this is not the first time the film has faced plagiarism accusations. Earlier, actor-director Anant Mahadevan accused Rao of copying his film. He mentioned that his debut film ‘Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol’ featured the same premise. His film was the story of two brides who got accidentally exchanged on a train and landed in Bombay with the wrong husbands.