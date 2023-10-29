From Kareena to Ranveer: Bollywood Mourns Matthew Perry’s Passing

As the world grieves the loss of actor Matthew Perry at 54, Bollywood stars also express their condolences. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, captioned “Chandler FOREVER.”

Amrita Arora wrote, “Chandler (broken heart emoji)! Rest in peace our friend.”

The shocking news of Perry’s demise in his Los Angeles home spread quickly. Ranveer Singh reacted with a white bird, folded hands, and a nazar amulet emoji on his Instagram Story.

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu posted a cheerful image of Matthew on her Instagram Stories, saying, “RIP Matthew Perry” with a broken heart emoji.

Sophie Choudry expressed her grief, posting, “As if the news we wake up to every day right now isn’t bad enough… now this (broken heart emojis). Been reading his autobiography, and this is just heartbreaking. Thank you for all the laughs & your incredible talent #matthewperry .. May you finally rest in peace though the world has lost a gem.”

Actor Ronit Roy shared his shock, writing, “#mattewperry passes by drowning at his LA home. Sir, you have entertained generations including my children, and I thank you for that. R.I.P.”

Nimrat Kaur also paid her respects, sharing a picture of Matthew Perry on X (formerly Twitter) with the message, “Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Before gaining fame on ‘Friends,’ alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry appeared in ‘Who’s the Boss?’, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, ‘Home Free,’ and more. However, it’s his role as Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular. (ANI)