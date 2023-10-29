Matthew Perry of ‘Friends’ Fame Found Dead at 54

Former “Friends” star, Matthew Perry, was tragically discovered deceased at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday. The actor, aged 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub by authorities who responded to the scene around 4 p.m. While the exact cause of his passing has yet to be officially determined, no drugs were located at the site, and there are no suspicions of foul play.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will conduct further examinations to ascertain the cause of his passing.

Matthew Langford Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular NBC sitcom “Friends” during the 1990s, passed away on October 28, 2023. He gained international fame for this role, even securing a Screen Actors Guild Award. Perry was also involved in the creation, writing, and production of the ABC sitcom “Mr. Sunshine,” which aired from February to April 2011. In August 2012, he took on the character of sportscaster Ryan King in the NBC series “Go On.” Perry later played a pivotal role in the revival of the CBS sitcom “The Odd Couple,” where he portrayed Oscar Madison from 2015 to 2017.

Advertisement

Tragedy struck in 2018 when Matthew Perry spent an extensive five months in the hospital due to a gastrointestinal perforation. During this harrowing hospital stay, he faced a near-death experience as his colon ruptured due to opioid misuse. Perry lapsed into a two-week-long coma and relied on a colostomy bag for nine months. His survival chances were mere two percent when he was first admitted to the hospital. His treatment involved the use of an ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine to assist with breathing.

Matthew Perry’s untimely death has left fans and the entertainment industry in mourning. His iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in “Friends” had made him a beloved figure worldwide. Perry’s subsequent work in television, including “Mr. Sunshine,” “Go On,” and “The Odd Couple,” showcased his versatility and talent as an actor and producer.

While the exact cause of his passing remains undisclosed, it serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing health issues and substance abuse. Perry’s public struggle with opioids and the subsequent health complications shed light on the dangers associated with substance misuse and the need for awareness and support.

Matthew Perry’s legacy in the world of entertainment will be remembered for generations to come. His contribution to television, particularly through his role on “Friends,” has left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers worldwide. As friends, family, and fans mourn his loss, they also reflect on the importance of seeking help and support for those battling similar challenges in their lives.