Four women testified against Paul Haggis in sexual assault case

According to a former independent TV producer who testified about Paul Haggis’ alleged assault and attempted rape of her in 2015 at the Toronto International Film Festival, “Variety” says.

In a 2019 video deposition, the lady described how she felt both physically and emotionally afraid at the time of their encounter as jurors in a lower Manhattan courtroom watched. Before she was able to flee from Haggis, the Oscar-winning writer and director of “Crash,” into her apartment building during a TIFF event, she claims he had “relentlessly” pursued her sexually.

In her testimony, she added, “It made me feel like he was someone not just to be emotionally dreaded, he was somebody to be physically feared.” “My personal safety was in danger. It was extremely dreadful.”

Haleigh Breest, a former film publicist, has filed a civil rape case against Haggis, alleging that the director raped her in his Soho flat in 2013 following a movie premiere after forcing her to engage in oral sex with him.

Haggis has been charged with assault by four more women, all of whom choose to remain unnamed. The testimony of the witnesses is being used by Breest’s attorneys to try to show that Haggis’ alleged rape of Breest was a consistent behaviour. In addition, they want to paint a picture of a man who used and attacked young women in the film industry by using his popularity and narrative abilities.

When Jane Doe No. 4 attended an event for the non-profit Artists for Peace and Justice at TIFF, her supervisor introduced her to Haggis.

