After almost 8 months of restrictions, people are venturing out for various experiences in the post-pandemic world. Against this backdrop, Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment ticketing platforms, is set to resume listings for on-ground events.

For comedy shows and movie screenings, the platform has already listed stand-up comedy shows in Punjab and Mumbai and drive-in movie screenings in Telangana’s first drive-in movie theatre and Diwali movie screenings at the Westin in Pune.

To resume travel experiences in a major way, Paytm Insider has collaborated with frontrunning travel organizers to list over 100+ events since October. Through these associations, the platform will enable riveting shared experiences to those who have been confined to their homes for the last couple of months.

The site boasts of a wide range of adventure trips including Gokarna beach trek and camping, Pawna lake camping, Kudremukh trek, Ramnagara cycling, and water activities, Bir Billing paragliding and trekking, and Har Ki Doon trek.

While facilitating thrilling and much-needed holiday experiences, travel organizers have strict safety precautions in places such as temperature checks, mandatory use of masks and sanitizers, social distancing, and regular sanitization of vehicles and homestays.

Paytm Insider ran a survey to understand the demand for on-ground events. It noted that on-ground events in various categories such as music, comedy, festivals, travel, and adventure, were found to be the most popular preferences.

69% of the surveyed audience was willing to venture out for events that ensured safety protocols such as mandatory masks, social distancing, temperature screening, disinfected seats, and disinfection booths as these would make them feel safer. Preferred formats were open-air events, limited seating shows, and drive-in experiences.