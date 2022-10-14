‘FLAMES Season 3’ will go on floors on October 28

Continuing its endeavor of bringing exciting and appealing entertainment for young audiences, FLAMES announced the exclusive worldwide premiere of the third season of the much-loved and highly awaited series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The third season will launch globally and exclusively on October 28 on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories. It is created by The Viral Fever and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, FLAMES features Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala as the lead pair along with Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover.

Inspired by the eponymous popular game of love among school kids back in the 90s, the series FLAMES began with the story of Rajat and Ishita who first meet at a tuition center and develop feelings for each other. Over the two seasons, audiences saw the crushes transition to lovers and handle the initial dramas of dating.

In the third season, Rajat and Ishita are seen dealing with new and bigger challenges and obstacles, nevertheless promising to leave audiences with an exciting, warm and fuzzy feeling as they watch their favourite love story.