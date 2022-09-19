Find out how Priyanka Chopra wished Nick Jonas on his birthday

Global star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to express their love for each other. On Sunday, Priyanka penned down a sweet birthday wish for her hubby’s 30th birthday along with a video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Mary Kom’ actor treated fans to a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband’s 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy.”

She added, “@scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious with how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel, Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom, Reggie, chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!”

The reel video included pictures from Nick’s 30th birthday celebration in which he can be seen enjoying a game of golf with his friends and family members and he also added some pictures from his birthday party.

As soon as the video was posted, the actor’s family and friends chimed into the comment section. Priyanka’s hubby Nick wrote, “Epic time. You are amazing.”

On September 16, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas jetted off to an unknown location to celebrate Nick’s 30th birthday.

The singer turned a year older on Friday. The couple did not give any clues or hints about where they were going so fans on social media are quite curious to get more details about the couple’s special vacation.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on the floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.