After “Filhall” became the top song of 2019 and broke various records, its lead pair, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon were appreciated a lot for their chemistry. So much was the love received at the audiences’ end, that the makers of Bell Bottom, Akshay’s next film, finalized Nupur to play the female lead in the upcoming spy thriller, Pinkvilla reported.

Nupur Sanon is actress Kriti Sanon’s sister.

While earlier it was being said that the Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur had been roped in to play the female lead in Bell Bottom, the news has now shifted to say something else.

“While there have been talks about Mrunal Thakur being approached for Bell Bottom, the reports are mere rumours. She was never even approached for the role. In fact, Nupur Sanon has already been finalised to play the role which is said to be a significant one. Her look test is already done and with Fillhall being loved so much, this seems like an exciting time for her to foray into showbiz. Nupur has already been prepping herself for the big break,” a source close to the daily was quoted as saying.

Recently, Akshay Kumar shifted the release of his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, to accommodate Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha for a solo release this Christmas.

Bell Bottom‘s release date was also shifted from January 2021 to April 2021.