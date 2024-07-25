‘Khel Khel Mein’ stars tease fans with ‘Hauli Hauli’ song motion poster

The eagerly awaited Bollywood flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is set to charm audiences with its upcoming peppy track ‘Hauli Hauli’. A motion poster teasing the vibrant song was unveiled recently, featuring the star-studded ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, all dressed in festive ethnic attire.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the news of the song’s release, promising fans a melodious treat that will surely make them sway and groove. “Hauli Hauli Nach Ni… a melodious track which will make you vibe and groove. #HauliHauli song drops tomorrow! #KhelKhelMein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024 #GameIsOn,” he captioned the motion poster.

The film, slated for release on August 15, 2024, promises to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Produced by a stellar lineup including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ aims to captivate audiences with its humor and heartfelt moments.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie has been generating buzz since its motion poster reveal earlier this year. With its ensemble cast and promise of wholesome entertainment, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is poised to be a cinematic delight, bringing laughter and joy to audiences this Independence Day.

Stay tuned as ‘Hauli Hauli’ drops tomorrow, promising a sneak peek into the vibrant world of ‘Khel Khel Mein’, where friendships and festivities blend seamlessly to create a movie experience unlike any other.