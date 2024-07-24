Akshay Kumar opens up about his recent flops and lessons learnt

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who is known for releasing multiple movies in a year. However, the actor’s last few films, including the latest “Sarfira”, have been box office failures.

In a recent interview, he opened up about dealing with these failures and how he manages to remain optimistic for the future.

His latest work, “Sarfira” was released on July 12. Its Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru” that earned its lead actor, Suriya, the National Film Award for Best Actor. However, “Sarfira” has so far failed to repeat the history of its Tamil version, and has earned just Rs. 21 crores domestically.

This setback to Akshay comes after the failure of another film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” which was released earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Akshay shared his feelings on his recent string of flops and how he learned to deal with failures. He said, “Behind every film, there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heartbreaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further.”

He added ,“Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something that is in your control… what is in your control is to work harder, make amends, and give it your all to your next film. That’s how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most.”

He also shared how post-Covid changes in the entertainment industry have made him more mindful about his film selections. “The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the dynamics of the film industry. With audiences being more selective about their cinema outings, it has become crucial to choose projects that offer something completely entertaining and unique. I’ve become more mindful of the content, ensuring that it resonates with the current times and provides an experience that justifies a trip to the theatre. It’s about finding stories that not only entertain but also connect deeply with the audience” said the actor.

On being asked the biggest hurdle that he had to overcome in his Bollywood journey, he replied, “I believe it was the mindset of limitation. Coming from a humble background, the idea of making films in Bollywood seemed like a distant dream to me. The industry is competitive, and breaking into it requires more than just talent—it requires resilience, hard work, and a bit of luck. But I was stubborn and adamant. So, I took a leap, trusted my instinct, and stayed focused on my goals. That persistence has been crucial in shaping my journey.”

Akshay’s upcoming projects include “Khel Khel Mein” whose star cast include Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor among others. It will be released around mid of August.