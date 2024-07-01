Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ trailer unveiled: A supernatural reunion

Since the announcement of Fawad Khan’s return to Indian screens with his ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-star Sanam Saeed, fans have been eagerly awaiting details. The trailer for their upcoming show, backed by Zee and Zindagi, was unveiled on July 1. The title of the series, ‘Barzakh,’ translates to purgatory.

The plot of Asim Abbasi’s series centers on the life of a 76-year-old reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children to his third wedding. However, his latest bride-to-be is has died long ago—she is the ghost of his first true love. The series delves into themes of love, the afterlife, and life’s mysteries through the lens of supernatural and magical realism.

In the trailer, Fawad Khan is driving to a place called the ‘Land of Nowhere’ to attend his father’s wedding to the ghost of his first love. There he encounters Sanam Saeed and asks her if she is still running the “circus around here,” to which she replies, “Who else will?” Their interaction confirms that they are old acquaintances. As the family grapples with the resort owner’s marriage, they refrain from confronting him out of fear. On the other hand, Sanam understands the old man and believes in the power of love. Supernatural events with a touch of the paranormal unfold in the valley as the wedding approaches.

Director Asim Abbasi penned a long note sharing insights from the upcoming drama, writing, “On 19th July, we hand #Barzakh to all of you. This series is about love and faith, about fathers and sons, about a world destroyed by the follies of some men, and restored by the faith of its women. Creating this show annihilated me. It also healed me. And I guess that’s why we are all here – to have constant resurrection from our pain, for our canvas to be painted on and then wiped clean. Again, and again. For eternity.”

‘Barzakh’ marks the reunion of Fawad and Sanam after 12 years since their superhit show, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai.’ Alongside them, the six-episode series stars Salman Shahid, M., Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti, among others. The series is a production of Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with cinematography by Mo Azmi. ‘Barzakh’ will release episodes every Monday and Friday at 8 pm IST on Zindagi’s official YouTube channel and Zee5.