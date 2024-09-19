Fawad and Mahira Khan’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ set for historic Indian release

Pakistani cinema is making a grand return to Indian screens with the highly anticipated release of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’. Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the film, which first hit theaters in Pakistan in 2022, is now gearing up for its Indian debut.

Director Bilal Lashari and actress Mahira Khan took to Instagram to announce the film’s release in Indian theaters, specifically in Punjab. Lashari shared the news with his followers, saying, “Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday, October 2! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can’t wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love.”

Mahira Khan also expressed her excitement through her Instagram Story, sharing the film’s poster and adding a simple yet enthusiastic “let’s go.”

This release marks a significant moment as ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ will be the first Pakistani film to release in India in over a decade. The movie is a modern remake of the classic 1979 film ‘Maula Jatt’, focusing on the epic confrontation between Noori Natt, a fierce gang leader portrayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Maula Jatt, the local hero played by Fawad Khan.

The anticipation among fans is palpable, especially since the film industry in India has seen very few Pakistani projects due to a ban on Pakistani artists following the Uri terror attack in 2016. However, the Indian Supreme Court lifted this blanket ban in November 2023, leading to renewed opportunities for cross-border artistic collaboration.

Both Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are no strangers to Indian cinema. Fawad made his mark with roles in films such as ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Khoobsurat’, while Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’.