Fardeen Khan talks about his children amid divorce rumours

Fardeen Khan returned to the acting scene with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ following a 14-year-long hiatus. The actor was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s comedy film, ‘Khel Khel Mein.’ Following his return to India, the actor is away from his family who are in London. This also stirred rumours that Fardeen and his wife Natasha Madhvani are getting a divorce. While the actor refused to comment on the speculations, he talked about missing his kids in a recent interview.

During his conversation with The Times of India, Fardeen Khan talked up his hiatus that went beyond a decade. The actor also opened up about missing his kids as he is away from them. When probed if the hiatus was a choice, the actor replied affirmatively. He added that he started enjoying fatherhood so much, he decided to focus on that. “It was a conscious decision. We had challenges having children at that time, so we moved to London. There, we had an incredible doctor, and soon after, my daughter was born (through IVF) in 2013, followed by my son in 2017.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)



He added, “After my daughter was born, I intended to take a two-year break to enjoy parenthood. I enjoyed being a father so much that it ended up being a break that lasted more than a decade. I wish I hadn’t taken such a long break from work. The only brownie point is that I have two beautiful children with whom I could spend so much time.”

As the conversation progressed, Fadeen Khan dodged the question about the divorce rumours. However, he stated that he misses his kids terribly. “It’s not easy. I don’t want to get into why they’re away, but yes, it’s not easy. I miss them terribly.” He added, “I see them every four to six weeks, and we talk over video calls daily. But I definitely miss being a part of their daily life, watching them grow up, being a part of their decision-making process and helping them find their own identity.”

Also Read: Kiara Advani and Sharvari may join Ranbir for ‘Dhoom 4’; netizens react

Fardeen continued, “My kids paint, and I have put up their artwork on the walls of my house in Mumbai. I miss their hugs, cuddles and kisses. I keep working to keep my mind distracted. And whenever they come down to Mumbai, I clear my entire schedule and be with them 24/7.”

On the work front, Fardeen Khan’s last was ‘Khel Khel Mein’ with Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu among others. His next is ‘Houseful 5.’ In the upcoming title, he will star with Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma and Chitrangada Singh, among others.