Fakt Purusho Maate: Anand Pandit, Vaishal Shah to wow audiences with this Gujarati movie

Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah are ready to dazzle audiences once again with their latest Gujarati cinematic venture, ‘Fakt Purusho Maate.’ Following the resounding success of ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ and ‘Tron Ekka’ in 2022 and 2023, the dynamic duo is back with another milestone for Gujarati cinema.

Set against the backdrop of the sacred 16 days of Shraadh (Kaagvas), the movie delves into the whimsical tale of Purshottam (played by Darshan Jariwala), who descends from the afterlife with a mission to thwart his grandson Brijesh’s (portrayed by Yash Soni) marriage to his childhood sweetheart (played by Esha Kansara) using an array of magical powers. The stage is set for a comedic clash between tradition and modernity, as Purshottam’s outdated principles collide with the contemporary values of his grandson.

At its core, ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’ seeks to challenge traditional notions of patriarchy and advocate for gender equality in a heartwarming yet hilarious narrative. Written and directed by the visionary minds of Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, the film boasts an ensemble cast comprising superstar talents like Yash Soni, Esha Kansara, Mitra Gadhvi, Darshan Jariwala, and Aarti Vyas Patel.

Audiences can anticipate an unforgettable cinematic experience as the film hits the silver screens on Janmastami 2024. For Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, this marks their third consecutive collaboration in Gujarati cinema. Their previous ventures, ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ and ‘Tron Ekka,’ achieved blockbuster status, cementing their status as trailblazers in the industry.

With ‘Fakt Purusho Maate,’ Pandit and Shah aim to captivate audiences once again with their unique blend of entertainment and social commentary. As anticipation builds for this cinematic gem, fans can rest assured that they are in for a treat when the curtains rise on this much-awaited release.