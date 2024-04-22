Pen Studios unveils ‘Kasoombo’ trailer, prepares for nationwide release in Hindi

Pen Studios has announced the much-anticipated release of the Gujarati blockbuster “Kasoombo” in Hindi, promising to mesmerize audiences nationwide. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Mr. Vijaygiri Bava, the historical epic delves into the turbulent era of the 13th century, dominated by the ambitious Allauddin Khilji’s quest for conquest in BharatVarsh.

Set to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024, “Kasoombo” recounts the inspiring true story of Dadu Barot and his 51 villagers who valiantly resisted the formidable Khilji army, safeguarding temples and upholding the glory of Sanatan Sanskriti.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pen Movies (@penmovies)

Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios expressed his enthusiasm for sharing this timeless tale with a wider audience, emphasizing that “Kasoombo” is more than just entertainment; it’s a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of our ancestors, continuing to inspire us today.

Director Vijaygiri Bava reflected on the film’s journey, highlighting the endeavor to honor Gujarat’s brave Sanatani warriors and their historic defiance against oppression. He credited Pen Studios for their steadfast support in bringing this vision to fruition.

The distribution of “Kasoombo” as an All India release will be handled by Pen Marudhar, the largest network for Indian releases. The film serves as a poignant reminder of Gujarat’s rich heritage of courage and sacrifice, resonating with timeless values that define the region.

As audiences brace themselves for the epic clash between the 51 villagers and the Khilji army, the spirit of bravery and dedication depicted in “Kasoombo” holds relevance now more than ever, echoing the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.