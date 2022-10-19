Exclusive Interview: Satyam and Surangana talk about new horror-comedy Ballabhpurer Roopkotha

The quirky horror comedy Ballabhpurer Roopkotha is all set to hit the theatres on October 25. Based on Badal Sarkar’s play and directed by Anirban Bhattacharya, the film revolves around the eccentric story of an almost crumbling Rajbari and its last descendant, King Bhupati Ray.

Ahead of its release, The Statesman had a candid conversation with the lead casts Surangana Bandyopadhyay and Satyam Bhattacharya, where they spoke about experiencing the genre, challenges of portraying the characters and why horror comedy still remained an unexplored genre in Bengal.

We don’t get to see many horror comedies in Bengali. What were your perceptions about the film?

Surangana: I enjoy horror comedies as a genre in general. And especially here we can count the handful of horror made. It’ll be a refreshing variation from the usual tone of films that are being made in Bangla. And also it’s a film that people of all ages would enjoy.

Satyam: I personally believe it’s a very difficult genre to achieve but at the same time it interests people of all ages. I am glad that this film happened to me and after a long gap people will get to explore the beauty of this genre.

What were your first thoughts when you were offered the role?

Surangana: I was first offered to audition for this role along with other actresses. When I received the confirmation call from Anirban da it’s needless to say I was on cloud nine.

Satyam: When Anirban da offered me the role, there was no question for a second thought. Any actor from the industry would accept that in open-hands and I did the same. I was overwhelmed with joy because you know I am not a very regular face in the industry and despite that he considered me fit for the role.

How is Anirban da as a director? How well do you think is he able to balance the tones of horror and comedy in his first feature film?

Surangana: As a director Anirban da is a perfectionist. He knows what he wants. His vision is very clear. But at the same time he gives space for improvisation. He was very meticulous with the script details and it helped us to don our characters seamlessly. Earlier, I was an admirer of actor and human Anirban da, but now I’m an admirer of him as a director as well.

Satyam: I surely agree. He is a perfectionist and very passionate about his works. He has a sound knowledge of everything that needs to be there in a filmmaker. The plus point is he himself is a professional actor and he knows how to prepare the actors for the roles. He learns everyday from everything and knows very well how to balance the undertones and generics of filmmaking.

Surangana, from ‘Goynar Baksho’ to ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkotha,’ how has been your evolution in this genre?

Surangana: It has been a long time since I last acted in this genre, in the meantime I have tried my level best to push myself as an actor. I’ve evolved a lot amidst extremely talented artists like Riddhi and of course my joining the theatre group Swapnasandhani has been a stepping stone that helped me get over my inhibitions and boosted my self confidence to a great extent. I am learning every day.

Do you see any major difference in the approach of storytelling then and now, keeping in mind the relevance factor?

Surangana: The thing about any great work of art is that the core of it remains relevant or rather in this case the essence of a story remains enjoyable irrespective of the time period. The play’s inherent humour is so fascinating that it just needed to be captured in the right way, rather than in a ‘different’ way. The creators would elaborate it the best way, it would be right for them to comment, I merely experienced the enriching process as an actor, as an audience and as a student.

Satyam da, you have worked as an assistant director in many films. Have you shared your insights with Anirban da this time?

Satyam: Unfortunately not. Actually I get distracted on the set very easily. If something is going wrong or some assistance is needed I have the tendency to readily get involved. And to play this character it was very important to be in it, we can’t have any sort of distractions. So, it was Anirban da’s strict order that I shouldn’t go out of the makeup room unless it’s for the shot.

So you have that thing for direction. Is there any plan to direct a full-fledged film in the near future?

Satyam: Yes, I have the technical knowledge of filmmaking but it’s just that I don’t want to rush into the process. I will surely direct a film if something comes naturally to me.

Tell me a bit about your roles. How do you prepare for the characters?

Surangana: The character of Chanda required a retro essence to it, my reference point, as also being recommended by Anirban da, was to follow the mannerisms of the 60s actresses, particularly Sharmila Tagore.

Satyam: This character Bhupati Ray is the king of Ballabhpur. He is the owner of the Rajbari and crippled by huge debt. So to essay the character, first and foremost I read the original play by Badal Sarkar and took a cue from that. Other than that we had workshops and Anirban da helped out the rest. He explained to us in detail what he wants from the characters.

Is there something in the character that made you hooked?

Surangana: There is a kind of innocent gullibility yet a charming elegance about the character. I wish I’ve been able to capture even ten percent of it with conviction. Rather than the character, the simplicity of the play itself is what got me hooked.

Satyam: Surely, the entire play got me hooked. And my character Bhupati Ray is not like any other king we can think of, that itself made me hooked.

Was it tough to bring out the fun quotient that the character demands?

Satyam: No it wasn’t tough actually because I didn’t have to do anything separately to bring out the fun quotient. The script was so strong that it came out naturally. And Anirban da presumes I am a very fun guy and that’s the reason he had chosen me for the role (laughs).

Surangana, the film is based on Badal Sarkar’s play. You have been an avid admirer of stagecraft and yourself being a theatre artist, do you have any plays in mind that you would like to see being adapted into films?

Surangana: The list wouldn’t end. As an actor and also as a literature student I would run out of space to write that. Still I would choose an original play written by Koushik Sen that we had performed in 2021 “Kobir Bondhura”, I think it could be adapted into a film in a very interesting way.

How was your experience of working with each other?

Surangana: It was great working with him. He is such a fun loving person and very serious about his work.

Satyam: It was an absolute delight to work with Surangana and she is very sweet and dedicated towards her work. And she follows instructions like crazy (laugh). But yes I saw her in Swapnasandhani’s play Hamlet and just got blown away.

What’s next in the pipeline?

Surangana: There are a few songs I’ve sung waiting to be released, some for films, some singles. Our play Hamlet is also going on at the moment where I play Ophelia. Also I’ve been a part of Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Putulnacher Itikatha.

Satyam: Talks are going on about a film and two other web series but at this moment I cannot reveal that. Once things get finalized you will get to know.