Sanjay Dutt releases the motion poster of his film ‘The Virgin Tree’

With his latest film, “The Virgin Tree,” Sanjay Dutt promises to both make you laugh and make you feel scared.

Sanjay will appear on screen alongside Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick in the horror-comedy drama. Sanjay is not just the movie’s star, but he is also its producer alongside Deepak Mukut’s Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

He captioned the motion poster as, “Love does teach how to turn a blind eye, even to life and death!

Presenting to you the motion poster of my new venture @threedimensionmotionpictures and @deepakmukut’s @sohamrockstrent’s new film #TheवरGINTREE – an exciting sci-fi horror-comedy in the making, Written and Directed by @sidhaantsachdev5.”

The movie, ‘The Virgin Tree’ is of Horror Comedy genre.