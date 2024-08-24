ENHYPEN’s Jay to miss group’s FATE PLUS Japan concerts due to health concerns

ENHYPEN member Jay won’t be performing at the boy band’s concerts in Japan this weekend because of health issues. On August 24, the group’s label, BELIFT LAB shared that Jay came down with a sudden fever. On visiting a hospital, the K-pop idol was diagnosed with the flu.

Despite his strong desire to perform with the group, he was advised to rest and recover. Therefore, the K-pop sensation will be missing ENHYPEN’s FATE PLUS concerts in Aichi, scheduled for August 24 and 25. In their release on Weverse, ENHYPEN’s agency broke the news.

Their English notice read, “Hello, this is BELIFT LAB. We wish to inform you of ENHYPEN member Jay’s health and his upcoming engagements. Jay experienced a sudden fever while carrying out one of his schedules, prompting a visit to the hospital. Following a thorough medical examination, he was diagnosed with the flu. Despite the artist’s strong desire to participate in scheduled performances, the medical team has advised Jay to rest extensively. Regrettably, this means that he cannot perform at the ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” IN JAPAN – Aichi. We ask you for your kind and generous understanding. We will diligently support Jay’s treatment and recovery, ensuring he can return to his fans in good health. Thank you.”

The celebrated boy band ENHYPEN commenced their FATE PLUS World Tour in June. The tour has five stops in Japan, including Saitama, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Aichi, and Miyagi. The tour follows the group’s recent comeback with their second full-length album, ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD.’ The Septet achieved a career milestone with their comeback album which debuted at No.2 on Billboard 200 chart. ENHYPEN also reached 10 million followers, making them the most-followed K-pop group on the platform after BTS.

The album ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ features nine tracks. These include the title song ‘XO’ (Only If You Say Yes) and its English version featuring JVKE, along with ‘Moonstruck,’ ‘Your Eyes Only,’ ‘Hundred Broken Hearts,’ ‘Brought the Heat Back,’ ‘Paranormal,’ ‘Royalty,’ and ‘Highway 1009.’

ENHYPEN, consisting of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, debuted in the K-pop scene on November 30, 2020, with their EP ‘Border: Day One.’