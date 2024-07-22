ENHYPEN hits no. 2 on Billboard 200 with ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’

K-pop boy band ENHYPEN recently dropped their second studio album, ‘ROMANCE; UNTOLD,’ which has been creating major waves. The septet hit a career milestone with its Billboard 200 debut at No. 2, their highest chart ranking yet.

According to Billboard, ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ secured the No. 2 spot on this week’s Billboard 200. Additionally, as reported by Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), the album achieved ENHYPEN’s biggest U.S. sales week to date, moving an impressive 124,000 equivalent album units by July 18. Of these, 117,000 were traditional album sales, making ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ the top-selling album of the week in the U.S.

The album also garnered 7,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, equivalent to 9.53 million on-demand audio streams during the same period.

‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ marks ENHYPEN’s first time reaching a top 2 position on the Billboard 200 and their fourth entry into the top 10.

Their previous albums have also seen chart success: ‘BORDER: CARNIVAL’ hit No. 18, ‘DIMENSION DILEMMA’ reached No. 11, ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’ debuted at No. 13 (repackaged album), ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’ secured the No. 6 spot (mini-album), ‘DARK BLOOD’ made it to No. 4 (mini-album), and ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ debuted at No. 4 (EP).

Released on July 12, ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ is ENHYPEN’s second Korean-language studio album, marking their highly-anticipated comeback. The album features nine tracks, including the title song ‘XO’ (Only If You Say Yes) and its English version featuring JVKE, along with ‘Moonstruck,’ ‘Your Eyes Only,’ ‘Hundred Broken Hearts,’ ‘Brought the Heat Back,’ ‘Paranormal,’ ‘Royalty,’ and ‘Highway 1009.’

ENHYPEN, consisting of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, debuted in the K-pop scene on November 30, 2020, with the EP ‘Border: Day One.’