ENHYPEN leads the D-Awards earning their first Daesang

ENHYPEN is taking over the K-pop scene and how! The K-pop boyband took home five wins at the coveted D-Awards. Notably, the group won its first-ever Daesang (Grand Prize) award. The night celebrated the leading name in K-pop acts that set the music scene ablaze in the past year.

In an impressive feat, ENHYPEN bagged five wins and even clinched the biggest award for their album ‘ROMANCE UNTOLD.’ The act won the Best Tour, Best Group, Best Boyband Popularity, Delights Blue Label, and the Album of the Year award.

Following their win, several fans took to social media to shower the group with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Finally! Congratulations uri daesang winners!! You guys deserved every award won today. With all of that hard work, I’m sure many more awards are on the way to take home. We’re forever proud of you, our seven. Let’s go for the rest of 2025!”

Apart from ENHYPEN, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE also took home notable wins. Rookies like QWER, UNIS, YOUNG POSSE and KickFlip, also witnessed a memorable night. Moreover, K-pop singer-turned-actress Jo Yuri of ‘Squid Game 2’ fame took home the D Awards Impact award.

[#오늘의ENHYPEN]

BEST TOUR

BEST GROUP

Best Boy Group Popularity Award

DELIGHTS BLUE LABEL

Album of the Year

250222 @ 2025 D-AWARDS



The complete list of D-Award winners is as follows:

Best Boy Group Popularity: ENHYPEN

Best Girl Group Popularity: tripleS

Best Boy Solo Popularity: Lee Seungyoon

Best Girl Solo Popularity: Red Velvet’s Wendy

UPICK Global Choice – Boy: ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao

UPICK Global Choice – Girl: TWICE’s Chaeyoung

Best Group: ENHYPEN, RIIZE

Best Tour: ENHYPEN, TREASURE

Best Stage: ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony

Best Video: aespa, RIIZE

Best Choreography: TWS, ILLIT

Best Band: DAY6, QWER

Best OST: N.Flying

D-Awards Discover: KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY

Record of the Year: ZEROBASEONE

Album of the Year: ROMANCE:UNTOLD by ENHYPEN

Performance of the Year: RIIZE

Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa

Rookie of the Year: TWS and NCT WISH

Trend of the Year: QWER

D Awards Iconic: SM Entertainment

Impact Award: Squid Game 2’s Jo Yu-ri, YouTuber Mimiminu, and The Fiery Priest 2’s Seo Bum-june

D Awards Remark: KickFlip

Dreams Silver Label: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE

Delights Blue Label: ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN

