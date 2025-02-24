ENHYPEN leads the D-Awards earning their first Daesang

BTS’ RM completes 80% of military service; ARMYs thrilled
ENHYPEN is taking over the K-pop scene and how! The K-pop boyband took home five wins at the coveted D-Awards. Notably, the group won its first-ever Daesang (Grand Prize) award. The night celebrated the leading name in K-pop acts that set the music scene ablaze in the past year.
In an impressive feat, ENHYPEN bagged five wins and even clinched the biggest award for their album ‘ROMANCE UNTOLD.’ The act won the Best Tour, Best Group, Best Boyband Popularity, Delights Blue Label, and the Album of the Year award.
Following their win, several fans took to social media to shower the group with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Finally! Congratulations uri daesang winners!! You guys deserved every award won today. With all of that hard work, I’m sure many more awards are on the way to take home. We’re forever proud of you, our seven. Let’s go for the rest of 2025!”
Apart from ENHYPEN, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE also took home notable wins. Rookies like QWER, UNIS, YOUNG POSSE and KickFlip, also witnessed a memorable night. Moreover, K-pop singer-turned-actress Jo Yuri of ‘Squid Game 2’ fame took home the D Awards Impact award.
[#오늘의ENHYPEN]
BEST TOUR
BEST GROUP
Best Boy Group Popularity Award
DELIGHTS BLUE LABEL
Album of the Year
엔진들이 주는 사랑에 더 앞서나갈 수 있도록 항상 노력하는 엔하이픈이 되겠습니다. 고맙고 사랑해요 250222 @ 2025 D-AWARDS pic.twitter.com/KkOansv5Q3
— ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) February 22, 2025
Best Boy Group Popularity: ENHYPEN
Best Girl Group Popularity: tripleS
Best Boy Solo Popularity: Lee Seungyoon
Best Girl Solo Popularity: Red Velvet’s Wendy
UPICK Global Choice – Boy: ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao
UPICK Global Choice – Girl: TWICE’s Chaeyoung
Best Group: ENHYPEN, RIIZE
Best Tour: ENHYPEN, TREASURE
Best Stage: ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony
Best Video: aespa, RIIZE
Best Choreography: TWS, ILLIT
Best Band: DAY6, QWER
Best OST: N.Flying
D-Awards Discover: KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY
Record of the Year: ZEROBASEONE
Album of the Year: ROMANCE:UNTOLD by ENHYPEN
Performance of the Year: RIIZE
Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN
Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa
Rookie of the Year: TWS and NCT WISH
Trend of the Year: QWER
D Awards Iconic: SM Entertainment
Impact Award: Squid Game 2’s Jo Yu-ri, YouTuber Mimiminu, and The Fiery Priest 2’s Seo Bum-june
D Awards Remark: KickFlip
Dreams Silver Label: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE
Delights Blue Label: ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN
