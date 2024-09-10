Eminem to open 2024 VMAs with historic performance

Eminem is set to steal the spotlight at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with a groundbreaking performance that will showcase his latest album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady’. Scheduled to kick off the event, this will be Eminem’s first TV appearance featuring the new album, making it one of the evening’s most eagerly awaited moments.

This year, Eminem has racked up an impressive eight nominations, highlighting his versatility and impact across several categories. He’s up for Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, and Song of the Summer, among others. His 2000 VMA performance, which famously featured over 100 look-alikes in a medley of “Real Slim Shady” and “The Way I Am,” is also receiving recognition, reflecting his enduring influence in the music industry.

Eminem’s VMA journey is particularly notable this year. He is currently tied with Peter Gabriel for the record of most VMA wins by a solo male artist, and just one more win would set him apart in this category. With 13 VMAs already under his belt, Eminem is the most awarded rapper in the history of the VMAs. He also holds the second-highest number of nominations ever, trailing only behind Madonna.

The 2024 VMAs will be broadcast live from Long Island’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The event was rescheduled from its original date to avoid a clash with the ABC presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

This year’s performance lineup is packed with stars. Alongside Eminem, fans can look forward to appearances from Anitta, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Tiago PZK, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink’s Lisa, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Katy Perry, who will receive the Video Vanguard Award. Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the event.

The VMAs will also feature a star-studded roster of presenters including Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Cyndi Lauper, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalia, and Tinashe.

Leading the nominations is Taylor Swift with 12 nods, followed by Post Malone with 11. Eminem’s eight nominations put him alongside Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter, each with seven nominations.